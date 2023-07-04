Pawan Kalyan and his third wife Anna Lezhnova separated?

Pawan Kalyan and his third wife Anna Lezhnova are reportedly heading for divorce. Yes, according to the latest reports in the Telugu film industry, the actor is believed to be separated from his wife. It is said that she has been living with her kids separately in Singapore or Dubai. However, there's clarity regarding this as of now.

A few reports also suggest that Anna has moved back to Russia with her kids and Pawan Kalyan is connecting with them on phone and video calls. The rumors began after Anna had been absent from mega family functions as earlier she used to reportedly attend all important moments.

Reportedly, Anna didn't attend the engagement ceremony of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi along with Pawan Kalyan. She was present along with the Powerstar as seen in the viral photos. The star wife was also not with him during his political yagam before the beginning of his Varahi Yatra.

Anna also missed the cradle ceremony of Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter Klin Kaara Konidela. Well, all these sparked the divorce rumors. However, the actor or mega family is yet to react to the rumors.

About Pawan Kalyan's third marriage

Pawan Kalyan always manages to catch headlines for his personal life despite keeping his family and kids away from the world of showbiz, and media glare. He fell in love with Anna Lezhnova during the shooting of his Telugu film Teen Maar, a remake of the Bollywood film, Love Aaj Kal. He married Russian girl Anna Lezhneva in December 2013.

They were blessed with a baby girl, born out of their wedlock in the same year. They named her Polena Anjana Pawanova. They also have a son together named Mark Shankar Pawanovich.

For unversed, Pawan Kalyan first got an arranged marriage to a 19-year-old girl named Nandini. Later, despite being married, he got into a live-in relationship with actress Renu Desai after he fell in love with her on sets of Badri and Johnny. He got divorced from Nandini in 2008 and married Renu Desai in 2009. The couple had two kids, Akira Nandan and Aadhya. And in 2012, they got divorced in 2012. And he tied for the third time in 2013.

