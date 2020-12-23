Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Lezhneva send cute Christmas goodies to Mahesh Babu and family; See Pic

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar took to Twitter and shared a photo of Christmas note and gifts received by Pawan Kalyan.

Christmas is around the corner and the preparation for the festive season has kickstarted in full swing. While one can't make it as grand as every year, people are leaving no stone unturned by sending Christmas gifts to each other's place. Tollywood's power couple Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar also received early Christmas goodies from Pawan Kalyan. Yes, Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Lezhneva sent cute gifts to Mahesh Babu and Namrata.

Not just gifts, but the couple also penned a sweet note for them. Namrata Shirodkar took to Twitter and shared a photo of Christmas note and gifts received by Pawan Kalyan. The note read, "Thinking of you warmly and hoping you will be blessed by all the gentle wonders of this holy season. Merry Christmas." Check out picture below.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan will be seen in Bollywood film Pink's Telugu remake, Vakeel Saab. He will also be seen playing a key role in director Saagar K Chandra's film, co-starring Rana Daggubati. The film will have music by S Thaman.

Tentatively titled Production Number 12, the film is reportedly the official Telugu remake of Mollywood film Ayyappanum Koshiyim.

Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, will soon kickstart shoot for his much-awaited film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram, the film stars Keerthy Suresh in the female lead role. The shooting of the film will go on floors soon.

