Pawan Kalyan and nephew Ram Charan’s candid moment from Varun-Lavanya wedding is unmissable; PIC

A vibrant and happy picture of power star Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan seems to have surfaced in social media now. The duo were snapped at the occasion of Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding which took place at Tuscany, Italy.

The duo were seen together taking a happy moment in the embrace of the festive wedding venue. Both the actors were sporting rather casual outfits at the wedding whereas everyone else seemed to be quite dressed up as per the occasion. However, that does add to the fact that both of them quickly catch the eyes of onlookers on social media, even if they sport casual looks.

Check out the happy moment of Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan

Both of them look as happy as ever at the wedding, considering this is one of those occasions where a huge star family has the chance to see each other at the same time.

Earlier many other pictures surfaced on social media as well, one being the Konideal brothers posing together at the venue with their wives. We could see Chiranjeevi, Naga Babu and Pawan Kalyan all in the same picture with their wives Surekha, Padmaja, and Anna Lezhneva as well as other elders from the family.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy, in the presence of their closest friends and family. Although the wedding took place on November 1st, the celebrations began on October 30th with a cocktail party, as well as elaborate haldi and mehendi rituals.

What’s next for Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan

Both the actors have a dedicated fan base, who are expecting when and what the next film of the actors would provide and the moment they could enjoy their new films.

Ram Charan who was last seen in the SS Rajamouli film RRR will next soon hit the theaters with his film Game Changer directed by S Shankar. The film’s first single is all ready to drop on Diwali, this month.

Moreover, Pawan Kalyan will also soon feature in the Sujeeth directorial film OG where he plays the role of a ruthless gangster while his other lineups like Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ustaad Bhagat Singh are also in the making.

