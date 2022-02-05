Pawan Kalyan and nephew Sai Dharam Tej to act together in a multistarrer movie?

Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, uncle and nephew, are reportedly all set to join hands for a multistarrer movie. Yes, the duo might act together for the Telugu remake of the Tamil movie Vinodhya Sitham.

According to the latest reports, Pawan Kalyan was impressed with Vinodhya Sitham and expressed his desire to act in the remake version of the film. And along with him, his nephew Sai Dharam Tej is being considered as the second lead. If things turn out right, then Pawan Kalyan will play the lead role and Sai Dharam Tej will be seen in the role of Thambi Ramaiah.

Director Samuthirakhani himself will be helming the Telugu remake. The screenplay and dialogues will be written by Trivikram Srinivas, who is also producing it. The makers are expected to make an official announcement regarding this project soon.

Vinodhaya Sitham is a tale that revolves around the death of a man who is self-centred and dominating.

Meanwhile, Sai Dharam Tej will next be seen in Karthik Varma Dandu’s film tentatively titled SDT15. Pawan Kalyan currently busy shooting for Bheemla Nayak, alongside Rana Daggubati. The film is a remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum by Sachy. The film will release on February 25 if the Andhra Pradesh government lifts night curfew.

