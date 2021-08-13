Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's film title and glimpse to be unveiled on August 15th

Two of Tollywood’s popular stars Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati teaming up for the upcoming movie tentatively titled PSPK Rana movie. Today, the makers shared a new poster and announced that the title and the first glimpse of will be released on August 15, at 9:45 AM.

The new poster, which has been released today shows Pawan Kalyan clad in lungi posing his swag and attitude. The film is a remake of the 2020 Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum. While the shooting began in January itself, the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic put a halt to it and now is progressing at a brisk phase. Pawan Kalyan will be seen in the cop role Bheemla Nayak.

PSPK Rana movie is directed by Saagar K. Chandra of Appatlo Okadundevadu (2016) fame. Dialogues are written by Trivikram Srinivas. Nithya Menen will be seen opposite Pawan Kalyan and Aishwarya Rajesh opposite Rana. According to the reports, the duo would reprise the roles played by Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran respectively, from the original. National Award-winning actor Samuthirakani will be playing a key role in the film. Music is composed by Thaman. S. The movie is bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata resumes a new shoot schedule in Goa

Ayyappanum Koshiyum starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in lead roles. The story of the film revolves around the conflict between Koshy Kurien, an influential and wealthy ex-Havildar and Ayyappan Nair, a Sub-inspector in Attappadi.