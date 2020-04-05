Pawan Kalyan and Ravi Teja to share screen space in Kishore Kumar Pardasani's upcoming film? Find Out

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that Disco Raja star Ravi Teja will be sharing screen space alongside Pawan Kalyan in an upcoming film to be helmed by Kishore Kumar Pardasani.

This film is a remake of the super hit film Pink. The Power Star is essaying the role which was originally essayed by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screen. But owing to the ongoing COVID-19 global outbreak, all the work on films and TV shows has been stopped. The south actor Ravi Teja who is fondly known as Mass Maharaja by his fans and followers is looking forward to the release of his cop drama titled Krack. This film will have south siren Shruti Haasan as the female lead opposite Ravi Teja.

The south film Krack's first look as already generated a lot of curiosity among the fans and audience members. The south actor Pawan Kalyan's look from his upcoming film, Vakeel Saab is also creating a lot of buzz among the fans. The first look poster received a thundering response from his fans.

