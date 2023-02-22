Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej starrer Vinodhaya Sitham goes on floors today; Report Inside
The Telugu remake of Vinidhaya Sitham starring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej officially begins shooting today.
Finally, the wait is over for Pawan Kalyan fans. Reports have been doing the round for some time, for the commencement of the shoot for the Telugu remake of Vinodhaya Sitham featuring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej. The film is hitting the floors today. This will be the first time Pawan Kalyan will share screen space with his nephew Sai Dharam Tej and both will be playing lead roles. The film is directed by actor-director, Samuthirakani, who is remaking his Tamil film ‘Vinodaya Sitham’ in Telugu. People Media Factory is producing the film.
Earlier today, Zee Studio South shared a couple of pictures from the sets with the caption, “Most ambitious & Powerful Combination #PSPK & #SDT project takes off today. Keep your Bars High. Bombarding updates on the way. #PKSDT” The photos feature a series of candid moments between the actors and with the director and the team.
Take a look at the post here:
Sai Dharam Tej also took to his Instagram to share the excitement as one of the most awaited films in his career begin shooting. Sharing a picture of him with Pawan Kalyan, he expressed his gratitude in the caption. He wrote, “'THE BEST DAY' I would cherish forever. It's a dream come true to work with my Guru for life Kalyan mama. Grateful at this amazing opportunity & Can't wait for a big chunk of learning and memories.” This film marks Sai Dharam Tej's second film after a terrible bike accident in September 2021 left him hospitalised for nearly a month.
About the project
Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej will star in the lead roles. Apart from them, Ketika Sharma and Priya Prakash Varrier also star in the film. Ketika Sharma stars alongside Sai Tej. Pawan Kalyan will reportedly play the role of God, the role which was played by Samuthirakani in the original. Trivikram is the writer of the film, while Thaman is in charge of the music.
