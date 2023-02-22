Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej starrer Vinodhaya Sitham goes on floors today; Report Inside

Finally, the wait is over for Pawan Kalyan fans. Reports have been doing the round for some time, for the commencement of the shoot for the Telugu remake of Vinodhaya Sitham featuring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej. The film is hitting the floors today. This will be the first time Pawan Kalyan will share screen space with his nephew Sai Dharam Tej and both will be playing lead roles. The film is directed by actor-director, Samuthirakani, who is remaking his Tamil film ‘Vinodaya Sitham’ in Telugu. People Media Factory is producing the film.

Earlier today, Zee Studio South shared a couple of pictures from the sets with the caption, “Most ambitious & Powerful Combination #PSPK & #SDT project takes off today. Keep your Bars High. Bombarding updates on the way. #PKSDT” The photos feature a series of candid moments between the actors and with the director and the team.