Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej's film titled Bro; Motion poster gives 'vintage PK vibes'

Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej's upcoming film is titled Bro. The makers also shared the motion poster video of the film and it looks beyond expectational. With Sanskrit music in the background, the Power star is introduced with full swag and gives total vintage Pawan Kalyan vibes. Fans have taken the internet by storm and said 'God arrived'.

The makers have unveiled the title and motion poster of Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej starrer Bro. The poster shows the Power star clad in an all-black outfit, standing in his signature poster, looking down with a time placed in the title BRO. The actor is introduced in the motion poster with top-notch background music composed by S Thaman. Pawan Kalyan is reportedly playing the role of God, the role which was played by Samuthirakani in the original. The title and motion poster have raised sky-high expectations for the film and fans can't wait.

Several fans took to Twitter and shared that the motion poster is fire, gives vintage vibes and total goosebumps-worthy.

Watch the motion poster video of Pawan Kalyan's Bro here;

Fanboy Sai Dharam Tej expresses his excitement for Bro

Sai Dharam Tej also shared the motion poster on social media and expressed his excitement about screen space with Pawan Kalyan in Bro. He wrote, "Working with my Guru @PawanKalyan mama is a BIG BIG DREAM come true.And now I'm super excited and blessed at this amazing opportunity.( The fanboy in me is dancing like crazy). Happy to present you all the Title & Motion Poster of our #BroTheAvatar."

About Bro

For the unversed, Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej are uncle and nephew in real life. Bro is an official remake of the Tamil super hit flick Vinodhaya Sitham. The Telugu remake is also being helmed by Samuthirakani, who directed the original Tamil version. The story revolves around an arrogant man who is given a second chance in life to amend his mistakes after death. Apart from them, Ketika Sharma and Priya Prakash Varrier are the female leads of the film along with Rohini, Brahmanandam, and Subbaraju in the supporting roles. Trivikram Srinivas is providing the screenplay and dialogues for the film.