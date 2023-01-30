Pawan Kalyan and Sujeeth's film gets a grand launch with formal puja; PICS takes the internet by storm

The makers of the film hosted a grand launch event with a formal puja ceremony, which was attended by Pawan Kalyan, director Sujeeth , Allu Aravind and team. The actor opted for a comfy all-black look for the launch event. He looks dashing and charming as always. The yet-to-be-titled film goes by the tagline, “They call him OG.”

Pawan Kalyan 's every movie becomes the biggest hype among Telugu audiences. In December, the actor announced that he is teaming up with director Sujeeth for his forthcoming film. Now, the latest update is that the yet-to-be-titled film went on the floors with a formal puja ceremony in Hyderabad.

Check out pics from launch event of Pawan Kalyan and Sujeeth's film



About Pawan Kalyan and Sujeeth's film

In December 2022, DVV Entertainment announced Pawan Kalyan's film with Sujeeth. Sharing the pre-glimpse photo, the production house wrote, "We are extremely elated to associate with @PawanKalyan Garu, for our next production. Directed by @SujeethSign, DOP by @DOP007. #FirestormIsComing. The announcement poster features a red background with Pawan Kalyan’s shadow resembling a gun. Cinematographer Ravi K Chandran will be cranking the camera for the movie, and the rest of the cast and crew is expected to be disclosed in the near future. The venture is likely to go on the floors shortly.

Upcoming projects

On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan will next be seen in director Krish Jagarlamudi’s forthcoming action-adventure drama, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Billed to be an action-adventure film, the movie is set in the 17th century against the backdrop of the Mughal Empire. In addition to this, he will also lead Harish Shankar's next titled Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

