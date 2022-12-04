Pawan Kalyan announces his untitled next with Sujeeth: 'Fire Storm is coming'
The makers of Power Star Pawan Kalyan and director Sujeeth have officially announced the untitled drama. The project will be bankrolled by DVV Entertainment.
The fans of Pawan Kalyan are in for a treat. As speculations of the Power Star collaborating with director Sujith have been doing rounds for some time now, finally the makers have officially announced the untitled drama. Sharing the news, the producers, DVV Entertainment took to Twitter and wrote, "We are extremely elated to associate with @PawanKalyan Garu, for our next production. Directed by @SujeethSign, DOP by @DOP007. #FirestormIsComing."
The announcement poster features a red background with Pawan Kalyan’s shadow resembling a gun. The poster also includes the words, “They call him OG.” Cinematographer Ravi K Chandran will be cranking the camera for the movie, and the rest of the cast and crew is expected to be disclosed in the near future. The venture is likely to go on the floors shortly.
Check out the post below:
Shedding light on Pawan Kalyan's lineup, a source close to actor had said,“All the films will happen one after the other, but we are not sure which one will roll first. For now, Pawan sir is busy with director Krish Jagarlamudi’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu. After he finishes that, then depending on his political schedule at that time - and on which script from Harish Shankar’s next, Samuthirakani’s next, and Sujeeth’s next will be ready - he will take a call on his forthcoming projects. That’s all I can say as of now."
Hari Hara Veera Mallu
Meanwhile, at the moment Pawan Kalyan is busy working on director Krish Jagarlamudi's period action-adventure film titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Backed by the Mega Surya Production banner, the much-awaited drama has been inspired by the life of a notorious warrior named Veera Mallu. Billed to be an action-adventure film, the movie is set in the 17th century against the backdrop of the Mughal Empire.
Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Harish Shankar’s next to Sujeeth’s untitled film, here’s Pawan Kalyan’s future line-up schedule