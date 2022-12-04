Pawan Kalyan announces his untitled next with Sujeeth: 'Fire Storm is coming'

The fans of Pawan Kalyan are in for a treat. As speculations of the Power Star collaborating with director Sujith have been doing rounds for some time now, finally the makers have officially announced the untitled drama. Sharing the news, the producers, DVV Entertainment took to Twitter and wrote, "We are extremely elated to associate with @PawanKalyan Garu, for our next production. Directed by @SujeethSign, DOP by @DOP007. #FirestormIsComing."

The announcement poster features a red background with Pawan Kalyan’s shadow resembling a gun. The poster also includes the words, “They call him OG.” Cinematographer Ravi K Chandran will be cranking the camera for the movie, and the rest of the cast and crew is expected to be disclosed in the near future. The venture is likely to go on the floors shortly.