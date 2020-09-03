  1. Home
Pawan Kalyan appreciates Ram Charan and Allu Arjun in a heartfelt note for supporting family of Kuppam tragedy

Pawan Kalyan is highly impressed with Ram Charan and Allu Arjun and also penned an appreciation note for showing the kind gesture by supporting family of Kuppam tragedy.
16249 reads Mumbai Updated: September 3, 2020 09:56 am
Pawan Kalyan appreciates Ram Charan's gesture in a heartfelt note for supporting family of Kuppam tragedyPawan Kalyan appreciates Ram Charan's gesture in a heartfelt note for supporting family of Kuppam tragedy
On Tuesday morning, in an unfortunate incident, three of Pawan Kalyan fans died of electrocution while prepping up for his birthday celebrations. The three fans died while erecting banners on the Kuppam-Pallamaneru highway in Andhra Pradesh for Pawan Kalyan's 49th birthday. Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan among others expressed grief on social media. Allu Arjun and Ram Charan also donated Rs 2 Lakh each to the family members of the deceased. The two young stars were extremely heartbroken over the incident and decided to give financial aid to the families. 

Pawan Kalyan is super impressed with them and also penned an appreciation note. Taking to Twitter, Powerstar penned a heartfelt note to Ram Charan and blessed him for his kind gesture. He wrote, "@AlwaysRamCharan I wholeheartedly appreciate & acknowledge his humanistic gesture of standing by the family members of the Kuppam tragedy. Apart from his talent, ability& strength- his compassionate heart brings out the beauty of his soul. May ‘Durga Matha’ bless him in abundance."

Check out Tweets below: 

Allu Arjun too had mourned the death of Pawan Kalyan's fans and extended the help. Taking to social media, Bunny wrote, "I am very saddened by the demise of Pawan Kalyan garu's fans yesterday in an unfortunate accident. My deepest condolences to their families and dear ones. I would like to extend my support by donating an amount of Rs 2 lakh each to their families. I heartfully appreciate all fans and people who have been volunteering and extending their support (sic)."

Replying to Bunny, Vakeel Saab actor wrote, "It’s noble gesture ‘Bunny’for standing by victim’s families. Your gesture is not just giving money but truly it’s sharing  the pain of the family members. Thank you on the behalf of  the bereaved family members." 

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 4 countdown begins: Nagarjuna Akkineni promises entertainment like never before; WATCH 

Credits :Twitter

