Pawan Kalyan at Unstoppable with NBK 2: Promo to viral BTS moments, 5 exciting things about episode

Nandamuri Balakrishna's OTT show, Unstoppable with NBK 2 is running successfully with big celeb guests gracing each episode. After Tollywood celebs like Adivi Sesh, Vishwak Sen, Sharwanand, Allu Aravind, Suresh Babu, Jayaprada, Raashii Khanna and others, Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is going to grace the next episode. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt, Pawan Kalyan will be seen in one of the upcoming episodes of Unstoppable with NBK Season 2. Yes, you read that right! It is going to be one of the rarest and most visually appealing sights to watch Balakrishna and Pawan Kalyan together in the same frame. Fans are super excited and can't wait to watch the two superstars of Telugu cinema having a candid chat on personal and professional front. Well, we are as excited as everyone else, so let's go deep and take a look at everything about this over-the-top episode. From the BTS video, and pics, when the episode will stream, and where to watch, here are all the details about Pawan Kalyan and Balakrishna's Unstoppable with NBK 2.

Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram Srinivas at Unstoppable with NBK 2 The actor and director duo, Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram Srinivas, who are always seen together, will be gracing the episode of Unstoppable with NBK 2 together. The exciting news was announced by the OTT platform with a special video, where Balakrishna calls Trivikram to come for an episode and says, ‘I guess you know who needs to accompany you’ (Pawan Kalyan). It is well known that Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram share a terrific rapport and their episode on the show is expected to be a grand one.

Shoot beings today Reportedly, today, on December 27, Pawan Kalyan began shooting for the episode with Trivikram and Balakrishna. According to reports, the Powerstar will not be answering any questions on his personal and marriage life. However, a lot about politics and movies can be expected in this much awaited episode. For the unversed, Balakrishna and Pawan Kalyan are active politicians from the film industry in Andhra Pradesh. Pawan's Jana Sena Party also shares a close rapport with Telugu Desam Party, founded by NT Rama Rao and run by Chandrababu Naidu. Viral BTS videos and pics Several pics and videos of Balakrishna and Pawan Kalyan from the sets have gone viral. A few pics of the Unstoppable sets have also surfaced and it looks magnificent. A video of Pawan Kalyan hugging Balakrishna as he heads out of the sets and gets into his car has taken the internet by fire. A pic of them from the stage has made fans go gaga. Balakrishna and Pawan Kalyan can be seen twinning in black outfits for the grand episode. The Powerstar will get a grand welcome with firecrackers, dancers and cheers from audiences at the show. A pic of the set is also going viral and it shows "NBK × PSPK." Large banners have also been placed at the studio.

When and where will the episode stream Unstoppable with NBK 2 is available for streaming on Aha Telugu. So far 6 episodes have been released. The release date of Pawan Kalyan's episode has not been announced yet. However, it is expected to release in December last week or January 2023 first week. Prabhas and Gopichand’s episode Prabhas and Gopichand, their best friends, will be seen together as guests in the next episode of Balakrishna's Unstoppable with NBK 2. The teaser and pics have taken the internet by storm. Fans can't wait to watch Prabhas unleash his fun side with Balayya in the show. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt, Ram Charan too made a special appearance on the show but through a voice call. "NBK phone called Ram Charan which was a huge surprise for Prabhas.” This part was also shown in the promo and fans can't wait to watch it. The episode featuring Prabhas and Gopichand will be streamed on December 30.