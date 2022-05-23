Pawan Kalyan attends graduation ceremony of his son Akira Nandan with Renu Desai; Poses for perfect family PIC

Pawan Kalyan attended the graduation ceremony of his first son Akira Nanda along with his ex-wife Renu Desai and daughter Aadya. The four also posed for a project family pic with happy smiles as Akira is seen in his graduation coat. Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai looked proud parents in the pic as she also penned a note dedicated to her son.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Renu Desai penned a note as a proud parent to her 18-year-old son, which read, "An era ends and an era begins. Proud parents of an amazing boy on his graduation day.No more getting ready for school early morning, no more worrying about the bus timing, no more rushing to get the lunch packed on time, no more tutions, no more PTM, no more school…I have told Akira that his true journey begins now and I hope he finds his own spot in the sunlight without needing the light of his parents. My little baby grew up really fast."

Akira Nandan is one of the most loved and popular star kids in Tollywood. Fans love him as much as they shower love for Powerstar, most probably because they see an image of Pawan Kalyan in Akira. The father-son's every single pic takes the internet by storm.

So far, Akira has played a pivotal role in Ishq Wala Love, directed by his mother and Pawan’s ex-wife Renu Desai.

Also Read: Famous Star Kids: Pawan Kalyan's son Akira Nandan is a reflection of a star in the making like his dad

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pawan Kalyan is all set to play the lead in Krish Jagarlamudi's directorial Hari Hara Veera Mallu. He will be seen as a warrior and the shoot is underway. He also has another Telugu film Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar and will reportedly go on the floors very soon.