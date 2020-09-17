  1. Home
Pawan Kalyan to begin work on Ayyappanum Koshiyum's remake after wrapping up Vakeel Saab?

The news reports state that Pawan Kalyan wants to begin work on the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, wherein he will reportedly essay the role of Koshy Kurian.
The latest news reports on the Power Star of the film industry state that he wants to take up the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum post wrapping up the shoot of Vakeel Saab. The news reports suggest that the actor wants to begin work on the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum wherein, Pawan Kalyan will reportedly essay the role of Koshy Kurian. There is no official word about Pawan Kalyan heading to shoot for the remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer. 

The original film was helmed by director Sachy and also featured actor Biju Menon. The Power Star is hoping to wind up the shoot of the film Vakeel Saab which is also a remake of the Bollywood drama called Pink. The upcoming film will feature Pawan Kalyan in a lawyer's role which was originally essayed by megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The film will also feature Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla. The news reports also state that actress Shruti Haasan will also star in the upcoming Venu Sriram directorial. The actress will also be seen as the female lead in the upcoming film called Krack alongside Mass Maharaja, Ravi Teja. 

Coming back to Vakeel Saab, the film is backed by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. As per news reports on the Power Star, the actor will also feature as the lead in the film by director Krish. The makers of PSPK 27 had previously unveiled the pre look poster of the film on the eve of the lead actor's birthday. The fans and followers of Pawan Kalyan are eagerly waiting for more details on the upcoming film.

