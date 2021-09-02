Pawan Kalyan Birthday: Power star and his heartwarming photos with brothers Chiranjeevi and Naga Babu

Power star Pawan Kalyan turns a year older today, September 2 and fans are showering him with heartfelt birthday wishes on social media. Fans can't keep calm and are celebrating their favourite actor's birthday no less like a festival. One of the most loved and adored people in the South Indian film industry, Pawan Kalyan has always managed to grab attention with his powerful on-screen and off-screen persona. His special bond with brothers Chiranjeevi and Naga Babu has equally been the talking point.

They say having a brother is a blessing and these mega brothers have always lived up to the same and set major sibling goals. They have been with each other through thick and thin, both in their careers as well as their personal lives. Pawan Kalyan, the actor and politician stands as pillars of strength to his brothers and these heartwarming photos are proof. Today on his birthday, here's a look at the brotherly bond that has always been the talk of the town.

This photo was shared by Chiranjeevi during the lockdown. Captioning the photo, the megastar wrote, "On a Sunday before lockdown. Missing meeting the dear ones. I am sure most of you share this feeling too. Hope those times will return for all of us..soon!"

Born as Konidela Kalyan Babu, Pawan Kalyan is the younger brother of Chiranjeevi and Nagendra Babu.

Here's a picture-perfect moment of birthday boy Pawan Kalyan with his brothers and sisters. Also seen in the photo is their mother Anjali Devi.

Here's a look at their b&w childhood photo and it is super adorable.

Unconditional family love!

During a promotional event, Pawan Kalyan called Chiranjeevi as a great source of inspiration. "I am very happy that my brother Chiranjeevi has acted in a film that is not only going to make the Telugu people proud, but also the entire nation," Pawan Kalyan said during the promotions of Sye Raa.

Chiranjeevi recreates this golden pose of him with brother Pawan Kalyan.

This is a very recent photo of Bheemla Nayak actor, Naga Babu Konidela and Chiranjeevi posing for a blockbuster photo on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Also seen in the photos are Ram Charan, Varun tej and mega cousins.