Pawan Kalyan birthday updates: Movie announcement with Surender Reddy; Posters from Hara Veera Mallu & PSPK28

The man of masses, Pawan Kalyan, also known as the Power Star of Tollywood is celebrating his birthday today and social media is on fire with wishes and movie updates. Pawan Kalyan is back in form after 3 years with back-to-back movies. After breaking the box office with Vakeel Saab, the actor has almost 4 movies in his pipeline.

To mark the special occasion of his birthday, new updates of his upcoming movies have been announced.

Pawan Kalyan's forthcoming movie with director Surender Reddy titled Sanskrit Shloka has been announced today. The movie is bankrolled by Ram Talluri under the banner of SRT Movies. A new poster showing a gun pointing towards the city was unveiled with this official announcement.

Pawan Kalyan is working on the period movie titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu with director Krish. Today, on the occasion of his birthday, makers shared a powerful new poster of Pawan Kalyan and also announced the release date. The film will hit the theatres on 29 April 2022. Nidhhi Agerwal is the leading lady.

Someone who always thinks about d society n serves habitually in any event with such pride n conviction like u do deserve d world n more @pawankalyan sir. You are, and always will be, a true hero n it’s an honour to be wishing you well on your birthday #HariHaraVeeraMallu pic.twitter.com/O5Gqk35v61 — Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) September 2, 2021

The pre-look of Pawan Kalyan from his next movie, tentatively referred PSPK28, has been unveiled. Keeping his look under wraps, the poster only shows Pawan Kalyan sitting on a bike in a stylish outfit with a mic in his hand. His face and look has not been revealed. PSPK28 is directed by Harish Shankar, who has previously worked with him for blockbuster hit Gabbar Singh. Music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.