Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, Trivikram offer condolences at Satyanarayan's last rites in Hyderabad; PHOTOS
Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, and Trivikram were seen offering condolences at Veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayan's last rites in Hyderabad today.
Veteran Tollywood actor Kaikala Satyanarayana breathed his last in Hyderabad today on 23rd December at the age of 87. He is survived by his wife, son, and two daughters. Many who's who from the industry like Power Star Pawan Kalyan, Megastar Chiranjeevi, and director Trivikram were seen offering condolences at Veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayan's last rites today in Hyderabad. Thes two South heartthrobs were also seen interacting with the family of the deceased.
The late star was battling some health issues lately. His career which was around 6 decades long included more than 750 films. He first appeared on the silver screens with the 1959 drama Sipayi Koothuru. During his initial days, he even worked as a body double for NTR. It was only after NTR himself offered him the role of Kaikala in the 1960 movie Apoorva Sahasra Siraccheda Chintamani did Kaikala Satyanarayana came to light.
Check out the pictures below:
Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, and others offer condolences
Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, and others used social media to showcase their grief on the Telugu film industry losing another one of its gems. The Acharya actor took to Twitter and remembered the veteran star with the following words, “Rest in peace Navarasa Natana Sarvabhouma. Sri Kaikala Satyanarayana garu.” Sharing pictures of celebrating his birthday in July, he wrote, “It was sheer happiness visiting our Navarasa Natana Sarvabhouma Kaikala Satyanarayana garu and recalling some great moments down memory lane!! Here’s wishing him a very Happy Birthday. May the Almighty grant Kaikala Satyanarayana garu good health and joyous time with family and friends for many many years to come."
In the meantime, RRR actor Ram Charan also offered his condolences through Twitter, "Deeply saddened to hear the demise of Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu.. His contribution to our film industry will be remembered forever !! May his soul rest in peace."
