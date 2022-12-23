Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, Trivikram offer condolences at Satyanarayan's last rites in Hyderabad; PHOTOS

Veteran Tollywood actor Kaikala Satyanarayana breathed his last in Hyderabad today on 23rd December at the age of 87. He is survived by his wife, son, and two daughters. Many who's who from the industry like Power Star Pawan Kalyan, Megastar Chiranjeevi, and director Trivikram were seen offering condolences at Veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayan's last rites today in Hyderabad. Thes two South heartthrobs were also seen interacting with the family of the deceased.

The late star was battling some health issues lately. His career which was around 6 decades long included more than 750 films. He first appeared on the silver screens with the 1959 drama Sipayi Koothuru. During his initial days, he even worked as a body double for NTR. It was only after NTR himself offered him the role of Kaikala in the 1960 movie Apoorva Sahasra Siraccheda Chintamani did Kaikala Satyanarayana came to light.