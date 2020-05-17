Pawan Kalyan to collaborate with Ala Vaikunthapurramloo director Trivikram Srinivas for the fourth time?

The dynamic combination of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo director Trivikram Srinivas and Power Star Pawan Kalyan have previously done films like Jalsa, ‎Attarintiki Daredi, and Agnyaathavaasi together.

The south star Pawan Kalyan will reportedly collaborate with the well-known director Trivikram Srinivas. If all things fall into place, the actor-director duo will be collaborating on their fourth film together. The dynamic combination of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo director Trivikram Srinivas and Power Star Pawan Kalyan have previously done films like Jalsa, ‎Attarintiki Daredi, and Agnyaathavaasi together. Now, if the media reports are to be believed then Pawan Kalyan will be working with Trivikram for the fourth time. The news reports further state that, the film with Pawan Kalyan in the lead will kick start its shoot from the year 2021. The makers of the film have not yet confirmed the news of Trivikram Srinivas directing a film for Pawan Kalyan.

But, the fans are very excited about the film as it has two were powerful artists collaborating. On the work front, the Power Star is looking forward to the release of his film, Vakeel Saab. This film is a remake of Bollywood flick, Pink. The Gabbar Singh actor will be essaying the role which was originally essayed by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. All eyes are on Vakeel Saab to see what it has to offer to the fans and audience members.

The director of the other hand delivered a super hit film in the Allu Arjun starrer, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. This film was a family drama that also featured south siren, Pooja Hegde, as the female lead. The film also featured , Sushanth, Marathi actor Sachin Khedekar. The fans are now waiting for an official announcement about the film by Trivikram Srinivas with Pawan Kalyan in the lead.

(ALSO READ: PSPK28: Pawan Kalyan to romance Manasa Radhakrishnan in his upcoming film with Harish Shankar?)

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×