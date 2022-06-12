Pawan Kalyan congratulates Adivi Sesh and team Major on the film's success; Mahesh Babu REPLIES

Adivi Sesh starrer Major has proved to be an epitome of biopics in recent times. The film based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan is being appreciated by the audience, critics, and celebs. After getting a big thumbs up from actors Nani, Amitabh Bachchan, Salmaan Khan, and others, Major has been lauded by Power Star Pawan Kalyan.

The Bheemla Nayak actor has penned a note appreciating the heart-touching drama. Taking to social media he wrote that although he has not seen Major yet because of his tight and busy schedule, he would watch the movie soon. The actor also talked about Adivi Sesh’ performance and creative skills depicted in the flick. Other than this, Pawan Kalyan further applauded superstar Mahesh Babu for being a part of this much-appreciated drama as one of the producers.

Check out the post below:

The Vakeel Saab actor also said that more original movies like this need to be made in Tollywood to let people know about the real heroes. Pawan Kalyan further congratulated Sashi Kiran Tikka, the producers, and the cast of Major on their overwhelming triumph. Reacting to this, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor tweeted, "Thank you @PawanKalyan! Team #Major is truly humbled!" Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, this Tollywood movie has done exceedingly well at the ticket windows ever since its opening day.

In the meantime, Adivi Sesh recently talked about playing an extraordinary character onscreen in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. He was quoted saying, "My mother loved it and she thinks it is my best film. I think, 'ser uthake garve se I can look' that is the moment for me at home. We were the underdog in Hindi, suddenly we had showtime all over. I'm getting calls from Delhi, Kolkatta, and from everywhere else. I got a call from a 9-year-old who wants to join the army after watching the Hindi version and not Telugu," Adivi who is just a few films old in the industry, feels proud of playing the life of Maj. Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who fought against terrorists and was killed in the 2008 attacks in Mumbai.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Adivi Sesh on Major's success: We were underdog in Hindi, suddenly we had a showtime all over