Pawan Kalyan congratulates Ram Charan and Upasana on welcoming baby girl, drops message for 'mega princess'

Ever since Ram Charan and Upasana gave birth to their baby girl, there have been wishes galore all around, and it does not seem to stop. From Mahesh Babu to Kiara Advani, celebrities have congratulated the couple one after the other. Now, a new name has joined the list, and it is none other than Pawan Kalyan. The Bheemla Nayak actor conveyed his best wishes for the couple and their newborn baby, which was printed on the stamp sheet of the JanaSena Party.

Pawan Kalyan congratulates Ram Charan and Upasana

Pawan Kalyan, who is also Chiranjeevi’s brother and Ram Charan’s uncle, conveyed his wishes for the couple as they welcomed their newborn. He did that through his party, Janasena, by putting out an official statement.

After the statement was put out through the official social media page of Janasena Party, it became clear how much the fans had awaited a congratulatory message from the actor after the little mega princess was born. The tweet was instantly flooded with fans of the mega family expressing their happiness for the birth of the little girl.

Fan reacts to Pawan Kalyan’s message

One Twitter user compared the little girl to Ram Charan and said that they will have a great bond just like that of her dad, and Pawan Kalyan commented, "Waiting for this tweet since morning @PawanKalyan Thatha. Hope you play with this little munchkin as you played with her father @AlwaysRamCharan "

Even though the actor does have a personal Twitter handle, it has been a while since he posted anything on his page. It was great to see the actor congratulate the couple and take part in the celebrations that are occurring non-stop on social media after the birth of the baby.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan and Upasana’s baby was born at the Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. She has already been labeled as little mega princess. This is Ram Charan and Upasna’s first child, and their friends, family, and fans are celebrating this joyous moment along with them.

