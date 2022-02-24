Pawan Kalyan delivers a powerful speech at Bheemla Nayak event: We should see films and politics differently

The makers of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak hosted a grand pre-release event yesterday in Hyderabad. Thousands of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of power star Pawan Kalyan. There was unmatched excitement at Yousufguda Police Grounds for the film's event, which was also graced by chief guest KT Rama Rao.

Like always, Pawan Kalyan's speech managed to steal the limelight. Pawan Kalyan delivered his speech saying Jai Telangana, Jai Andhra and Jai Bharath. He thanked fans who came from different places. "I fondly call KTR as Ram Bhai. I thank him for gracing the occasion, on behalf of the team. We should see films and politics differently. Telangana CM KCR has been lending full support to the industry. Talasani is always there, if we need any help. I’m able to serve people because of the industry. I wanted to do something for my people. I seriously don’t know anything other than cinema," said actor turned politician at the event.

"I wholeheartedly appreciate Saagar K Chandra who left a comfy life in the US and worked hard to establish himself as a filmmaker. I congratulate Thaman for tapping such wonderful artistes from the Telugu states for the album. The film is a battle between ego and self-respect, a conflict between a police officer and a man with a political background. Bheemla Nayak has been wonderfully adapted into Telugu by Trivikram. All my co-stars Samyuktha Menon, Nithya Menen, Rana Daggubati, the crew comprising cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, art director AS Prakash, have done a commendable job. As an actor, I've done my bit too, Bheemla Nayak is all yours now," Pawan Kalyan added.

On the other hand, Rana Daggubati recalled an incident of how he’s stuck in the traffic while on the way to attend the pre-release function of Pawan Kalyan's Panjaa. "I’ve done many films in Telugu and Hindi in my 12 years of career. However, I didn’t understand the concept of a Telugu hero. I’ve worked with many superstars in Indian cinema, but Pawan Kalyan is different. I’ve learnt a lot from him. This film wouldn’t have happened without Trivikram. I was the first actor finalized for the film, before Pawan Kalyan came on board. We thank the Telangana government for all the support. We’ll ensure that Hyderabad becomes the capital of Indian cinema soon."

