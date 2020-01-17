Pawan Kalyan does a look test for Krish Jagarlamudi directorial? Find Out

The latest news reports on the Power Star Pawan Kalyan suggest that the actor turned politician is leaving no stone unturned for the preparation of his role in the Krish Jagarlamudi directorial.

The south megastar Pawan Kalyan has reportedly undergone a look test for the film which will be helmed by ace director Krish Jagarlamudi. The latest news reports on the Power Star Pawan Kalyan suggest that the actor turned politician is leaving no stone unturned for the preparation of his role in the Krish Jagarlamudi directorial. So far, Pawan Kalyan has given his nod to play the lead in the remake of Bollywood film, Pink. The southern superstar Pawan Kalyan will be essaying the role which was originally played by Bollywood legend, Amitabh Bachchan.

The film Pink also featured actress in the lead. The film was remade by Boney Kapoor with Thala Ajith essaying the lawyer's role played by Amitabh Bachchan. The south film was titled Nerkonda Paarvai and was helmed by director H Vinoth. The film performed exceedingly well at the box office, and now the fans are hoping that the remake with Pawan Kalyan in the lead will also prove to be a box office success. As per the latest news reports on Pawan Kalyan, the actor is working very closely with the National Award winner Krish Jagarlamudi. The film is expected to be a period drama which will be set in the pre-independence time.

The director Krish Jagarlamudi is working on the look for the lead actor Pawan Kalyan. An official announcement about the actor's look from the film is expected to be made very soon. There is a very strong buzz in the south film industry that director Krish Jagarlamudi wants to rope in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actress Pooja Hegde as the film's female lead.

(ALSO READ: Allu Arjun receives a special congratulatory message from Pawan Kalyan on Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's success)

Read More