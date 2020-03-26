Pawan Kalyan to donate Rs 1 crore to PM relief fund to fight against Coronavirus pandemic

Rajinikanth, Suriya, Nithiin, Sivakarthikeyan and Vijay Sethupathi are among others have extended their support and donated money to help daily wage workers. Power star Pawan Kalyan has joined the bandwagon and has donated Rs 1 crore to the PM relief fund.

PM Narendra Modi recently announced 21-day lockdown to fight against Coronavirus pandemic. Many celebrities took to social media and requested their fans to stay indoors to prevent Coronavirus spread in the country. South Indian stars like Rajinikanth, Suriya, Nithiin, Sivakarthikeyan and Vijay Sethupathi are among others have extended their support and donated money to help daily wage workers. Power star Pawan Kalyan has joined the bandwagon and has donated Rs 1 crore to the PM relief fund.

Taking to Twitter he wrote, "I will be donating Rs.50 Lakhs each to both AP and Telangana CM relief funds to fight against Corona pandemic." Further in his next Tweet, the actor-politician revealed, "I will be donating Rs.1 crore to PM relief fund to support our Sri @narendramodi ji,in turbulent times like this. His exemplary and inspiring leadership would truly bring our country from this Corona pandemic.."

I will be donating Rs.50 Lakhs each to both AP and Telangana CM relief funds to fight against Corona pandemic. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) March 26, 2020

I will be donating Rs.1 crore to PM relief fund to support our https://t.co/83OmZ9biYX Sri @narendramodi ji,in turbulent times like this. His exemplary and inspiring leadership would truly bring our country from this Corona pandemic. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) March 26, 2020

Rajinikanth has donated Rs 50 lakh, Suriya, Sivakarthikeyan and Vijay Sethupathi have contributed Rs 10 lakh each.

Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) recently released a statement and requested celebrities to come forward to support the daily wage workers of the union who are currently jobless due to the virus outbreak.

FEFSI Union President RK Selvamani in the statement said: “As we are aware, the Tamil film world has been crippled by the Coronavirus that is currently threatening the entire world. In the 50 years since the inception of the union, the film industry has faced various strikes; protests were held against the producers demanding pay rises and demands from the government. But nothing of this scale, the ongoing lock-down is very different.”

