Pawan Kalyan fans arrested for 'milk abhishekham' and damaging theater screen during BRO screening

Whenever a film starring a huge star comes out, the euphoria surrounding the film is a given. The fan frenzy is especially intense if the film’s lead is as big a star as Pawan Kalyan. Therefore, there was a lot of craze surrounding the release of BRO. The film had him sharing the screen with his nephew, Sai Dharam Tej.

Even though the reviews of BRO have been mixed, this factor has not been a hurdle when it comes to its box office collections. The film got off to a massive start at the box office, and his fans are also excited to see their favorite star back on screens.

This excitement had recently led to a few of the actor’s fans getting arrested. During one of the film’s shows, fans got arrested as they poured milk on the theater screen and damaged it.

A few of Pawan Kalyan’s fans were also arrested during Kushi re-release for the ruckus they created

Such incidents from fans are not a new sight for everyone. Not just Pawan Kalyan fans, but fans of many other huge stars have also been arrested and reprimanded earlier for creating damage in theaters.

Pawan Kalyan fans arrested for pouring milk and damaging theater screen

The incident reportedly took place in the Soundarya Theater. This is a theater that is located in the state of Andhra Pradesh, in Parvathipuram, to be exact. For those who are not familiar with the term milk abhishekham, this is basically pouring milk. Fans do this on cutouts of stars, and now this phenomenon has also extended to theater screens.

There is no denying that the biggest stars in Telugu and Tamil cinema enjoy almost demi-god status. Therefore, these antics by fans are a way to express their adoration for the star. More than adoration, the fans worship their favorite actors, and milk abhishekham has become a common occurrence lately. This is a phenomenon usually reserved for the biggest stars.

This incident took place on Friday, July 28, 2023. Following the milk pouring, the screen got torn, and the movie could not be screened further. This ultimately resulted in the intervention of the police. The videos of the incident have been going viral all over social media. The fans can be seen wearing torn clothes in the shared videos.

While the fans were arrested and kept in the police vehicle, one of them was also caught on camera sobbing. It is evident from the shared videos that they had no clue that their gesture to celebrate their favorite star would lead to such a big issue.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Game Changer: Kiara Advani’s first look from Ram Charan and Shankar film to be unveiled on her birthday?