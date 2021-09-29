Pawan Kalyan fans protest against Posani Krishna Murali; Taken into police custody; VIDEO

Telugu actor Posani Krishna Murali is facing a lot of backlash and trolls for his comments against Pawan Kalyan at the recent press meet. Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's fans gathered outside the Hyderabad Press Club, where Posani held the press meet to respond to Pawan Kalyan regarding a lot of issues. However, his comments didn't go well among PK's fans who got into a frenzy protest outside the venue.

The police had to intervene and after things went out of control, the fans were taken into custody while Posani was safely escorted to his residence in a police vehicle. A video of fans being handled by police has gone viral on social media. Reportedly, Pawan Kalyan's fan association has filed a complaint against actor Posani Krishna Murali and have demanded the Telengana government to boycott his press meets.

Check out the video:

At the press meet, Posani spoke a lot about Pawan Kalyan and his family also. He also asked PK to look into a Punjabi actress' cheating case. "There is a girl who came to the Telugu Film Industry from Punjab with lots of dreams. She wanted to become a heroine. A big guy in the industry promised her a career, a new life, spent time with her and also made her pregnant. He impregnated her and later forced her to get aborted,” said Posani Krishna Murali who wants Pawan Kalyan to look into the matter. He even asked Pawan Kalyan if he has guts to demand a CBI enquiry on her betrayal.

This has created a lot of internal and political controversy and seems, it is not ending anytime soon.

