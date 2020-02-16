Pawan Kalyan gifted a luxury flat to ex wife Renu Desai? Actress OPENS up and makes a shocking revelation

Reports suggest, Pawan Kalyan, who is set to make his comeback to Tollywood, has gifted a house to ex-wife Renu Desai and kids in Hyderabad. However, there is no truth to this.

Recently, reports were doing rounds that actor-politician Pawan Kalyan has gifted a flat worth whopping Rs 5 crore to his ex-wife Renu Desai. Reports suggest, the actor, who is set to make his comeback to Tollywood, has gifted a house to Renu and kids in Hyderabad. However, there is no truth to this. Renu Desai, the actress and former wife of Pawan Kalyan has bought the house with her hard-earned money and is super proud of it. In her Facebook post, Renu Desai also made a revelation about not receiving any unjustifiable alimony from her former husband.

Taking to Facebook, Renu slammed the reports and stated, "I bought it with my hard-earned money. And till now, I didn't receive any unjustifiable alimony from my former husband. I request the media to be responsible and show some dignity towards single mothers like me." Renu is known to be a strong woman, who makes sure to speak for self. It's pretty loud and clear that Renu Desai has bought her house in Hyderabad and its not a gifted one.

Meanwhile, reports are doing rounds that Renu and Pawan Kalyan's son Akira Nandan is planning to make his acting debut in Telugu film Industry. He will reportedly be launched by Ram Charan under his production banner Konidela Productions. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet. However, Renu Desai has already introduced Akira in Marathi movie Ishq Wala Love.

Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai got married in 2009 and have two kids– Akhira and Aadhya. Renu and Kalyan have acted together in films like Badri and Johny.

Pawan is now got married to Russian Anna Lezhneva and has a song from the second marriage.

