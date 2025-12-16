Pawan Kalyan gifts Rs 3 crore SUV to OG director Sujeeth: ‘Forever indebted’

Pawan Kalyan-starrer They Call Him OG, or simply OG, was released in theatres on September 25, 2025. Following the film’s box office success, the lead actor has now gifted its director, Sujeeth, a brand-new luxury car.

Pawan Kalyan gifts Rs 3 crore worth SUV car to Sujeeth

In a recent social media post, Sujeeth shared a few snapshots along with Pawan Kalyan standing in front of his new car. The actor gifted him a black Land Rover Defender, which, according to Hindustan Times, is worth Rs 3 crore.

Sharing the pictures, the director wrote, “Best gift ever. Overwhelmed and grateful beyond words. The love and encouragement from my dearest OG, Kalyan garu, means everything to me. From being a childhood fan to this special moment. Forever indebted.”

See the post here:

More about They Call Him OG

They Call Him OG (or OG) is a period gangster action thriller starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. The film follows the story of Ojas Gambheera, also known as OG, a former samurai-turned-gangster of Indian origin who returns to 1990s Mumbai after years in hiding to confront the ruthless gangster Omi Bhau.

As Omi threatens the life of Ojas’ foster father and his criminal empire, OG is forced to return to Mumbai, triggering a brutal war for power and vengeance amid shifting loyalties and hidden betrayals.

With the Power Star in the lead, the film features Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist, alongside an ensemble cast including Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, Tej Sapru, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Rahul Ravindran, Sudev Nair, Abhimanyu Singh, Saurav Lokesh, and several others in pivotal roles.

Written and directed by Sujeeth, the film is the second installment in the Sujeeth Cinematic Universe and draws connections with Prabhas’ Saaho. As the movie ended with a post-credits scene, a sequel titled They Call Him OG II was also announced.

Interestingly, director Sujeeth’s next film, tentatively titled Bloody Romeo and starring Nani in the lead role, has also been confirmed to exist within the same cinematic universe.

Pawan Kalyan’s next film

Pawan Kalyan is next set to appear in the lead role in Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Directed by Harish Shankar, the film stars Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna as the female leads. The makers recently released the first single, titled Dekhlenge Saala, composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

