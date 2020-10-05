  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Pawan Kalyan gifts a sapling to Kiccha Sudeep after the latter meets him at his office; See PHOTOS

Apparently, Pawan Kalyan lauded Kiccha Sudeep for following all the lockdown protocols during the shooting appreciated him for his meticulous act.
27082 reads Mumbai
Pawan Kalyan gifts a sapling to Kiccha Sudeep after the latter meets him at his office; See PHOTOSPawan Kalyan gifts a sapling to Kiccha Sudeep after the latter meets him at his office; See PHOTOS
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sandalwood’s A-list actor Kiccha Sudeep met Tollywood Powerstar Pawan Kalyan at his office on Monday. The meeting happened as Kiccha Sudeep was shooting in Hyderabad. Apparently, Pawan Kalyan lauded him for following all the protocols for lockdown and appreciated him for his meticulous act. While appreciating him, Pawan Kalyan also gifted him a tee sapling. Photos of the meeting are now going viral on social media, as fans are sharing them wildly across all platforms.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pawan Kalyan will be next seen in Vakeel Saab, which is the Tollywood remake of National Award winning Hindi film Pink. The film is backed by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. As per news reports, Pawan Kalyan is all set to start the shooting of Ayyappanum Koshiyum’s Telugu remake. Apparently, he will essay the role of Koshy Kuriyan, which was played by Prithviraj Sukumaran in the film’s original version. However, an official announcement regarding this is expected to be made soon.

On the other hand, Kiccha Sudeep is currently busy with the shooting of Phantom. The first schedule after the lockdown will reportedly be held at the Annapoorna Studios in Hyderabad. There will be a minimal cast and crew working while following all safety protocols. Reportedly, an elaborate forest set has been erected and some action sequences will be shot. Totally, he has four Kannada films in his kitty - Kotigobba 3, Phantom, Billa Ranga Baasha and Thugs of Malgudi.

See the photos here:

Also Read: Ram Gopal Varma's Shiva: RGV turns nostalgic as he shares a 30 years old BTS photo with Nagarjuna Akkineni

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Shruti Haasan to kick start the shoot of Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab in October?
Pawan Kalyan to begin work on Ayyappanum Koshiyum's remake after wrapping up Vakeel Saab?
Pawan Kalyan thanks Ram Charan and Allu Arjun for their contribution to the families of his deceased fans
Vakeel Saab: Pawan Kalyan starrer's team to resume its shoot from September 23?
Fans mob Kiccha Sudeep as he visits Chamundi hills a day after his birthday; WATCH
Pawan Kalyan REVEALS he loves Sivakarthikeyan’s Oodha Colour Ribbon song; Says he has seen it countless times

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement