Pawan Kalyan gifts a sapling to Kiccha Sudeep after the latter meets him at his office; See PHOTOS

Sandalwood’s A-list actor Kiccha Sudeep met Tollywood Powerstar Pawan Kalyan at his office on Monday. The meeting happened as Kiccha Sudeep was shooting in Hyderabad. Apparently, Pawan Kalyan lauded him for following all the protocols for lockdown and appreciated him for his meticulous act. While appreciating him, Pawan Kalyan also gifted him a tee sapling. Photos of the meeting are now going viral on social media, as fans are sharing them wildly across all platforms.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pawan Kalyan will be next seen in Vakeel Saab, which is the Tollywood remake of National Award winning Hindi film Pink. The film is backed by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. As per news reports, Pawan Kalyan is all set to start the shooting of Ayyappanum Koshiyum’s Telugu remake. Apparently, he will essay the role of Koshy Kuriyan, which was played by Prithviraj Sukumaran in the film’s original version. However, an official announcement regarding this is expected to be made soon.

On the other hand, Kiccha Sudeep is currently busy with the shooting of Phantom. The first schedule after the lockdown will reportedly be held at the Annapoorna Studios in Hyderabad. There will be a minimal cast and crew working while following all safety protocols. Reportedly, an elaborate forest set has been erected and some action sequences will be shot. Totally, he has four Kannada films in his kitty - Kotigobba 3, Phantom, Billa Ranga Baasha and Thugs of Malgudi.

See the photos here:

Kannada Star Hero Sri Kichcha Sudeep meets JanaSena Chief Sri Pawan Kalyan at his office in Hyderabad Today morning.They indulged in a cordial discussion over various topics ranging from movies to contemporary topics for about an hour. @PawanKalyan @KicchaSudeep pic.twitter.com/WFvoqriU6m — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) October 5, 2020

Credits :Twitter

