Pawan Kalyan goes into self quarantine after his personal staff and security test positive for COVID 19

Pawan Kalyan is interacting with his party leaders and is completing the political formalities through teleconferences.
2462 reads Mumbai
Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan who is basking in the success of his recently released comeback film Vakeel Saab, has self-quarantined himself. The Telugu star decided to isolate himself after his personal staff and security tested positive for COVID-19. The actor, as a precautionary measure is under quarantine in Hyderabad, says an official statement. He is interacting with his party leaders and is completing the political formalities through teleconferences. Also, Pawan Kalyan doesn't have to worry and is in a peaceful environment on the advice of doctors. 

The official statement by Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan's team read, "The majority of Janasena President Pawan Kalyan's chief executives, security and personal staff are affected by corona. As a part of precautionary measure, Sri Pawan Kalyan went into quarantine on the advice of doctors. Members of his entourage are being infected with corona one by one over the past week. All these people used to work closely with him. With this, he went into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure and as part of preventing the spreading of the corona. He was in a peaceful atmosphere on the advice of doctors. However, he is executing his daily works and party affairs. He is talking to the party leader through teleconference." 

Check out the official statement below: 

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab, which marks his comeback film is getting good response from the audience and critics alike. The film which is a Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink is earning pretty well at the box office. 

Also Read: Vakeel Saab Movie Review: A remarkable remake enhanced by Pawan Kalyan's presence 

