Pawan Kalyan greets a swarm of fans from his balcony arrived to wish him on his birthday; VIDEO

Power Star Pawan Kalyan celebrated his 51st birthday yesterday on 2nd September 2022. In order to wish the actor, many fans gathered outside his residence. The Bheemla Nayak star also reciprocated the love and greeted his supporters from the balcony. The fans were elated to catch a glimpse of their beloved actor. A video of the Power Star addressing the fans is doing rounds on social media. He was seen in a white ensemble as he greeted the fans.

On his special day, the makers of his action entertainer, Hari Hara Veera Mallu unveiled a special glimpse from the film titled Power Glance. The clip shows his daredevil side as he fights against foes. The preview looks like a pure cinematic delight. Sharing the glimpse, director Krish Jagarlamud tweeted, "#PowerGlance ~ Guts & Glory of #HariHaraVeeraMallu Sri @PawanKalyan garu. Happy birthday to a genuine leader and a remarkable person! Have a great year ahead sir.'

Check out the video below:

Conceived and directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the movie marks the first project of the director and actor combo. Financed by Mega Surya Production, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is inspired by the life of a notorious warrior, Veera Mallu. Set in the 17th century against the backdrop of the Mughal Empire, Nidhhi Agerwal and Arjun Rampal will also play pivotal roles in the flick. Baahubali fame music composer M. M. Keeravani has rendered the tunes for the venture, while Gnana Shekar V.S. has looked after the camera work. In addition to this, Praveen K. L. is on board the film as the editor.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi from the 30th of March in 2023.