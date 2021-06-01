Pawan Kalyan helps son Akira Nandan to follow his footsteps; Check out their latest viral PHOTOS

Hashtags #Akira and #PowerStarPawanKalyan are trending on social media. During Niharika's wedding, the young boy stole the spotlight as he bonded with his cousins.

Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai's son Akira Nandan's rare public appearance and photos have always managed to grabbed everyone's attention. The young boy has hit the headlines yet again for his latest photos with father Pawan Kalyan. Akira is following his father's footstep as he is reportedly learning acting and music. One can see in the photos, the father-son duo is posing for photos along with Akira's music teacher. Pawan Kalyan is helping Akira to learn things he loves and these photos have taken social media by storm already.

Hashtags #Akira and #PowerStarPawanKalyan are trending on social media. During Niharika's wedding, the young boy stole the spotlight as he bonded with his cousins. He was seen posing for photos with Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Varun Tej and others at the wedding event. Last year, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife Renu Desai had opened up on speculations of their son Akira's debut in Tollywood. The actress stated that Akira is not interested to be an actor as of now and that people should stop putting pressure on him. Well, now only time will tell if Akira will step into acting.

Meanwhile, check out these viral photos of Pawan Kalyan and Akira:

Latest Clicks of Power Star #PawanKalyan With His Son #AkiraNandan

On the professional front, Pawan Kalyan has recovered from COVID-19 and will resume shooting of his upcoming films once things are back to normal. He has a Telugu remake of Malayalam flick Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

He has already shot a few scenes for Krish Jagarlamudi's Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The first look of the actor has already set high expectations among the moviegoers.

