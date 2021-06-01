  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Pawan Kalyan helps son Akira Nandan to follow his footsteps; Check out their latest viral PHOTOS

Hashtags #Akira and #PowerStarPawanKalyan are trending on social media. During Niharika's wedding, the young boy stole the spotlight as he bonded with his cousins.
5909 reads Mumbai
Pawan Kalyan and Akira Nandan viral photos Pawan Kalyan helps son Akira Nandan to follow his footsteps; Check out their latest viral PHOTOS
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai's son Akira Nandan's rare public appearance and photos have always managed to grabbed everyone's attention. The young boy has hit the headlines yet again for his latest photos with father Pawan Kalyan. Akira is following his father's footstep as he is reportedly learning acting and music. One can see in the photos, the father-son duo is posing for photos along with Akira's music teacher. Pawan Kalyan is helping Akira to learn things he loves and these photos have taken social media by storm already. 

Hashtags #Akira and #PowerStarPawanKalyan are trending on social media. During Niharika's wedding, the young boy stole the spotlight as he bonded with his cousins. He was seen posing for photos with Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Varun Tej and others at the wedding event. Last year, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife Renu Desai had opened up on speculations of their son Akira's debut in Tollywood. The actress stated that Akira is not interested to be an actor as of now and that people should stop putting pressure on him. Well, now only time will tell if Akira will step into acting. 

Meanwhile, check out these viral photos of Pawan Kalyan and Akira:

On the professional front, Pawan Kalyan has recovered from COVID-19 and will resume shooting of his upcoming films once things are back to normal. He has a Telugu remake of Malayalam flick Ayyappanum Koshiyum. 

He has already shot a few scenes for Krish Jagarlamudi's Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The first look of the actor has already set high expectations among the moviegoers. 

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan's son Akira's rare public appearance at Niharika Konidela's wedding leaves fans amazed 

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Happy Brother's Day: Chiranjeevi shares an unseen childhood photo with Pawan Kalyan and Naga Babu
South Newsmakers Of The Week: Tamil actor Pandu's demise to Pooja Hegde and Pawan Kalyan's Covid 19 recovery
Pawan Kalyan recovers from COVID 19; Thanks everyone for their prayers and urges people to stay safe
WATCH: Pawan Kalyan's daughter Aadya makes her TV screen debut; Shares heartwarming moment with mom Renu Desai
Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab: Makers of the Venu Sriram directorial face charges of invasion of privacy
Anupama Parameswaran apologises to Pawan Kalyan fans after being trolled on Twitter; Here's why