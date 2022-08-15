Pawan Kalyan hoists the tricolour; Vijay Deverakonda sports red sweatshirt as he steps out on Independence Day

Joining the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' trend, Power star Pawan Kalyan hoisted a flag at the Mangalagiri Jana Sena office in Andhra Pradesh today. The Bheemla Nayak star can be seen celebrating the event in a white kurta and pajama. Speaking on the occasion, he was quoted saying, "recognize the spirit of freedom not only for a few days but for a long time".

Apart from his, Liger star Vijay Deverakonda was also spotted in Hyderabad posing with the tricolour in a red T-shirt and black pants. He smiled for the cameras. The Arjun Reddy actor was seen wearing black boots. Earlier, he took to Twitter and shared a picture with the Tiranga, "We are Indians!!! Happy. Proud. Free. Loving. Responsible. Happy Independence Day India."

Check out the pictures below:

On the movie front, Pawan Kalyan has two exciting projects in the lineup. The star will next grace the silver screen with Krish's directorial Hari Hara Veera Mallu. He will be seen in the role of a warrior in this forthcoming mythological drama. Additionally, Pawan Kalyan is also slated to lead filmmaker Harish Shankar's much-awaited drama, Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. This film was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Over and above this, Vijay Deverakonda will soon be seen as an MMA fighter with a stutter in the sports drama, Liger. With Ananya Panday as the leading lady, the venture will be hitting the big screens on the 25th of August this year.

His other movies include Puri Jagannadh's pan-India drama, Jana Gana Mana, and Shiva Nirvana's romantic entertainer Kushi co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Also Read: Independence Day: Mahesh Babu, Sitara join 'Har Ghar Tiranga' trend; Allu Arjun poses with tricolour in snow