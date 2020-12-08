Pawan Kalyan joins Chiranjeevi & Naga Babu for picture perfect moment at Niharika Konidela's Mehendi ceremony

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV are just a few hours away from tying the nuptial knot in Udaipur. Meanwhile, check out a few more pictures from their Mehendi ceremony.

Niharika Konidela’s dream wedding is just a day away and we can’t stop gushing over her pictures from the pre-wedding celebrations already! A day earlier, social media was abuzz with the pictures of the actress and her to-be husband Chaitanya JV as they decked up for their sangeet night. While the diva looked stunning in a blue cutout gown, the latter looked no less in an all-white sherwani. Meanwhile, her entire family has already reached Udaipur for the main event.

We have now got hold of a few pictures from her Mehendi ceremony which are unmissable. The reason behind this is because the three brothers Pawan Kalyan, Naga Babu, and Chiranjeevi have been caught under one frame after a long time! While the former duo dresses their traditional best, the megastar, on the other hand, opts for a simple outfit that includes a blue cardigan and pants. One can also see Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and the rest of the family members happily posing for the pictures.

Check them out below:

While we have already seen the stunning pictures of Niharika and Chaitanya from their Mehendi function, we get a little glimpse of them in the above pictures too while they greet the other people. For the unversed, they will be tying the nuptial knot in Udaipur itself on December 9, 2020. As has been mentioned above, almost everyone including Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Venkatesh, Ram Charan, and others have reached Rajasthan in time so that they can grace the much-awaited wedding of the lovely couple.

