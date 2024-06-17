Pawan Kalyan left me and not the other way around, says ex-wife Renu Desai in response to a troll about her divorce

After the appointment of Pawan Kalyan as the deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, many fans rejoiced in jubilation, expressing their excitement on social media. But some fans took the ugly route to target Pawan Kalyan’s ex-wife, Renuka Desai, also referred to as Renu Desai.

Although it has been over 12 years since the two parted ways, Renu is still often a subject of criticism and hate from some sections of Pawan Kalyan fans. Even recently, under one of Renu’s Instagram posts, a troll accused Renu Desai of leaving the actor, to which she gave a befitting reply.

Renu Desai hits back at troll for questioning her divorce with Pawan Kalyan

While Renu Desai is usually unresponsive to these trolls, every now and then, she decides to teach them a lesson with her sharp words.

The user commented under her post, writing in Telugu, “It would have been nice if you remained patient for a few more years. You misunderstood a god-like human and left him. Perhaps, you realize his worth now. Anyways, destiny decides everything and at least the kids are with him now.”

In response to the user’s brash comments, Renu hit back, saying, “Even if you had an ounce of intelligence, you would not make such comments. He left me and re-married, not the other way around. I request you to not torture me further with such comments.”

Since then, Renuka has deleted the comments and also disabled the comments section under her post to avoid any unnecessary negativity during this time.

Pawan Kalyan’s history of marriages

Pawan Kalyan was married to Nandini in 1997, and the duo parted ways in 2008. The actor later married Renuka Desai, with whom he had two kids, Akira Nandan and Aadya.

After his divorce from Renuka Desai, Pawan Kalyan married Anna Lezhneva, a Russian, for the third time. They have been happily married for over a decade and have remained strong despite rumors about a divorce. Anna has also been Pawan Kalyan’s biggest support system throughout these challenging years as he tried to build his Jana Sena party from scratch.

