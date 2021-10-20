Pawan Kalyan likely to take a break from films for THIS reason?

Pawan Kalyan made a comeback to the film industry with Vakeel Saab, a Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink. PK currently has quite a few interesting films in the kitty and is busy shooting for the same. While fans cannot wait to know what's in store, the buzz is Pawan Kalyan might take a break from films to fully focus on politics.

According to media reports, Pawan Kalyan won't be signing any films as he wants to keep himself free in 2022 and totally focus on his political career. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet. He is currently busy shooting for Bheemla Nayak, alongside Rana Daggubati. The film is a remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum by Sachy.

He also has Hari Hara Veera Mallu, a period action-adventure film directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. Depicting the life of legendary outlaw Veera Mallu, the film has Nidhhi Agerwal playing the female lead role.

Besides these films, Power Star Pawan Kalyan is also working on his 28th film titled, Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. The first stylish look of the actor filled with swag and it has set high expectations among the moviegoers. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, and has composer Devi Sri Prasad onboard.

