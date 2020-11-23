Pawan Kalyan looks regal in ethnic outfit as he gets spotted at the airport; See PHOTOS

In the photos, Pawan Kalyan was seen in ethnic beige kurta, as he arrived at the airport.

Earlier this month Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s photos from the sets of his upcoming film Vakeel Saab made the rounds on social media. Today, photos of the actor from the airport are here for the Power Star’s fans to enjoy. In the photos, Pawan Kalyan can be seen regal in an ethnic outfit. He was seen in a beige kurta. Adapting to the new normal, he was seen in a face mask. Pawan Kalyan joined the sets of his upcoming film Vakeel Saab in Hyderabad, and the shooting is going on at a brisk pace.

It was reported sometimes back that the actor has plans to finish the shooting in one schedule for 10 days. Reports suggested earlier that the makers were eyeing for Sankranti 2021 release. It was expected that the teaser of the film will be released on October 25 on the occasion of Dussehra. However, to the disappointment of the Power Star’s fans, it did not happen.

Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla will be seen as the leading female cast of the film, while Pawan Kalyan will be seen playing the lawyer, who advocates for the victims. Meanwhile, Sithara Entertainments had announced that they will be bankrolling Pawan Kalyan’s next film directed by Saagar K Chandra, with music by S Thaman. It is anticipated that this is the official Telugu remake of Mollywood film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

