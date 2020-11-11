Pawan Kalyan looks suave in a black suit as he unveils Gamanam film’s trailer; See Viral Pics

One can see in the photos, the Vakeel Saab actor along with the makers of Gamanam unveils the trailer of the film.

Pawan Kalyan recently launched the trailer of an upcoming film titled, Gamanam. It is an anthology about four people and their three intriguing stories. A few photos of Pawan Kalyan in a suave black suit have surfaced on social media. One can see in the photos, the Vakeel Saab actor along with the makers of Gamanam unveils the trailer of the film. Ever since the photos have gone viral on Twitter, fans can't keep calm and have been requesting Pawan Kalyan for the teaser of his upcoming film, Vakeel Saab.

Meanwhile, Gamanam is directed by Sujana Rao and it also features Shriya Saran as a mute married woman. Gamanam is set against the backdrop of floods in the city of Hyderabad and the turn of events after it. The highly emotional trailer is receiving good reviews on social media. Gnana Shekar VS in association with Ramesh Karutoori and Venki Pushadapu is backing the upcoming anthology. Maestro Ilaiyaraja has given BGM to this much-talked-about film.

Coming back to Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab, the film marks his comeback in the Tollywood film industry. Directed by Venu Sriram and produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor, the film also stars Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Prakash Raj. Vakeel Saab is Telugu remake of Bollywood film, Pink. The actor-turned-politician is stepping into Amitabh Bachchan's shoes from the original.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna takes airport dressing a notch higher as she gets clicked leaving Hyderabad for Pushpa shoot

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×