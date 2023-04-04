Pawan Kalyan opts for his signature white look as he gets clicked in New Delhi; PHOTOS

Pawan Kalyan is one of the biggest actors in Tollywood. Fondly known as Power star, he is also a politician and enjoys a massive fan base. The actor was clicked at New Delhi airport, on Monday night. He opted for his signature style in white Kurta and pajamas.

Pawan Kalyan, even at the age of 51 years, always manages to catch the attention. He looked super simple and handsome as he got clicked in New Delhi. When he is not working, the Kushi actor is often seen in his signature white look in Kurtas and dhotis. However, it is known why the actor is in the capital of India, for political or acting work.



Pawan Kalyan's upcoming films

Pawan Kalyan will next be seen in director Krish Jagarlamudi’s forthcoming action-adventure drama, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Billed to be an action-adventure film, the movie is set in the 17th century against the backdrop of the Mughal Empire. In addition to this, he will also lead Harish Shankar's next titled Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Apart from this, Pawan Kalyan has teamed up with his niece Sai Dharam Tej for an upcoming film, which is tentatively titled PSKSDT. The film is set to release on July 28, 2023. It is an official remake of the Tamil super hit flick Vinodhaya Sitham. PKSDT is also being helmed by Samuthirakani, who directed the original Tamil version. The star cast includes Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Rohini, Brahmanandam, and Subbaraju among others.

The actor also announced his forthcoming film Sahoo director Sujeeth. The yet-to-be-titled film goes by the tagline, “They call him OG.” The rest of the cast and crew is expected to be disclosed in the near future. The venture is likely to go on the floors shortly.

