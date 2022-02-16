Pawan Kalyan pens a heartfelt note as singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passes away

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who had been ruling disco music in Indian cinema since the 80s and 90s, passed away on Tuesday in Mumbai. He passed away at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu following multiple health issues. Who's who from the film industry is paying tribute to the legendary singer. Tollywood's power star Pawan Kalyan has also released a note on the sudden demise of Bappi Lahiri.

Many celebs from the Tollywood film industry took to social media to mourn the loss of India's Disco King. For the unversed, Bappy Lahiri gave chartbusters in Telugu too. He scrored music for the movies like Simhasanam, State Rowdy, Brahma, Rowdy Inspector, among others. He has an incredible connection with the Telugu film industry.

Music composer Devi Sri Prasad's tweet read, “Sad to hear about the demise of legend Bappi Lahiri ji who rocked with his unique disco music, who also sent a trend with his unique look. Can never forget the blockbuster music of our Megastar Chiranjeevi sir’s ‘Gang Leader’. Rest in peace dear Bappi da.”

Meanwhile, check out Pawan Kalyan's statement below: