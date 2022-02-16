Pawan Kalyan pens a heartfelt note as singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passes away
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who had been ruling disco music in Indian cinema since the 80s and 90s, passed away on Tuesday in Mumbai. He passed away at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu following multiple health issues. Who's who from the film industry is paying tribute to the legendary singer. Tollywood's power star Pawan Kalyan has also released a note on the sudden demise of Bappi Lahiri.
Music composer Devi Sri Prasad's tweet read, “Sad to hear about the demise of legend Bappi Lahiri ji who rocked with his unique disco music, who also sent a trend with his unique look. Can never forget the blockbuster music of our Megastar Chiranjeevi sir’s ‘Gang Leader’. Rest in peace dear Bappi da.”
Meanwhile, check out Pawan Kalyan's statement below:
For the unversed, Lahiri gave music to Chiranjeevi's films like Gang Leader, Rowdy Alludu among others.
