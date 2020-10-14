Pawan Kalyan plans to shift base to Pollachi for Ayyappanum Koshiyum's shoot?

The latest news reports state that once Pawan Kalyan completes the shoot of his much awaited drama Vakeel Saab, he will then head to Ayyappanum Koshiyum's shoot in Pollachi.

The latest news update about the southern actor cum politician Pawan Kalyan states that the actor will move his base to Pollachi for 40 days to shoot for the upcoming remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The latest news reports state that once the popular actor completes the shoot of his much awaited drama called Vakeel Saab, he will then head to Ayyappanum Koshiyum's shoot in Pollachi.

The news reports further state that the actor cum politician has not yet resumed the shoot of the upcoming film, Vakeel Saab. The news reports state that the team of the Venu Sriram have resumed the filming work. But, the lead star of the film has not yet resumed the shoot of the much awaited film. The much awaited flick Vakeel Saab starring Pawan Kalyan is a remake of the Bollywood blockbuster titled Pink. The lead actor will be essaying the role which was originally played by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The news reports state that the upcoming remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum will also feature actors Rana Daggubati and Vijau Sethupathi in key roles.

Pawan Kalyan is looking forward to wrapping up the filming work of the Venu Sriram directorial. After completing work on the much awaited film, the actor will move to Pollachi to shoot for Ayyappanum Koshiyum's remake. The makers of Vakeel Saab have released the first look poster of the film some time back and the fans are very impressed by the actor's look in the film.

(ALSO READ: Pawan Kalyan gifts a sapling to Kiccha Sudeep after the latter meets him at his office; See PHOTOS)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×