Pawan Kalyan to play the lead in the upcoming remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum?

As per the latest news update, Pawan Kalyan is looking at remaking Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The news update further states that this film will have Venky Atluri as its director.

The latest news update about the Power Star of the film industry states that he is very keen on making the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. This film is a Malayalam drama starring actor cum director Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the lead. The film which received both critical acclaim and box office success was helmed by director Sachy. Now, as per the latest news update, Pawan Kalyan is looking at remaking Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

News reports also add that ace director Trivikram Srinivas will present the film under the production banner of Haarika & Hassinee Creations. The news update on Ayyappanum Koshiyum further state that this film will have Venky Atluri as its director. There were other names as well which had popped up previously to helm the film. But now, looks like Venky Atluri has bagged the director's job for the upcoming remake. If news reports are to be believed then, the Power Star wants to finish the film's shoot in one long schedule. But, so far, the makers of the remake have not yet announced the film officially. The actor cum politician Pawan Kalyan will be seen as the lead star in the upcoming film called Vakeel Saab.

This film is a remake of Bollywood drama Pink. Pawan Kalyan is essaying the role which was originally played by megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Some time ago, a still from the Venu Sriram directorial had surfaced on social media. The still sees Pawan Kalyan in a lawyer's avatar.

(ALSO READ: (#PawannKalyanBirthdayCDP trends as fans gear up to celebrate Vakeel Saab actor's birthday)

Share your comment ×