Pawan Kalyan QUIZ: Prove you’re a hard-core fan of the Power Star by answering these questions

It's time to prove yourself if you think you know everything about Pawan Kalyan. Answer the quiz below to know whether you know your favorite celebrity or not.

By Ayush Srivastava
Published on Jun 24, 2024  |  06:32 PM IST |  328
Pawan Kalyan is one of the most well-known figures in the Telugu industry. The actor has always captivated the audience with his endearing and recognizable on-screen persona, setting a standard for other actors to follow. Whether it is a drama, action, comedy, or thriller film, the actor never fails to captivate fans. Pawan Kalyan has consistently shown his value and has delivered amazing big-screen experience for his ardent supporters.

Apart from his filmy career, the celebrated actor has recently created a benchmark after winning the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 with a huge margin from the Pithapuram constituency. The actor who established the Jana Sena Party in the year 2014 has dedicated his political and acting career with complete conviction. So without any further ado, let's get to know our Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister.

