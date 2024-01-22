Pawan Kalyan, Rajinikanth to Rishab Shetty, celebrities share glimpses from Ram Mandir inauguration

The eyes of the nation are on Ayodhya as just hours remain for the highly awaited Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The auspicious ceremony is all set to take place in the presence of prominent faces from across the country, including actors, sportspersons and politicians.

Earlier today, Megastar Chiranjeevi with his wife Surekha, as well as MegaPowerstar Ram Charan were spotted at the Hyderabad airport jetting off to Hyderabad. Other prominent faces from the south, like Pawan Kalyan, Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Rishab Shetty, and many more.

Pawan Kalyan on his way to Holy Location

Yesterday (January 21st), Powerstar Pawan Kalyan was seen heading off to Ayodhya. In the latest update, the actor-politician took to social media to share a video of his journey to the Ram Mandir location.

Check out the video below:

Rishab Shetty’s Shri Hanuman Darshan

Kannada superstar Rishab Shetty had recently taken to social media to share that he had received an official invitation for the ceremony. In the latest update, the actor took to social media to share an image where he was seen standing in front of the Mandir, along with his wife Pragathi Shetty. The actor shared the image with the caption:

‘Before the celebration of Lord Ram’s Pran Pratishtha, Darshan of Hanuman’

Check out the post below:

Rajinikanth and Anupam Kher Reunite in Ayodhya

Rajinikanth and Anupam Kher are two of the finest actors in the country, and have continuously entertained the audience for decades now. The actors are known to be good friends in real life as well. On the occasion of the Shri Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya, the two stalwarts met each other after quite some time. Anupam Kher took to social media to share a picture with the Jailer actor, where he acknowledged Rajinikanth as the one and only superstar. As expected, the picture quickly went viral on social media.

Check out the post below:

Other prominent faces at Ayodhya

The Shri Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya is all set to take place, with celebrities from all over the country in attendance. From South India, Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi are already in attendance. Thiruchithrambalam actor Dhanush was also seen jetting off to Ayodhya yesterday. Further, it is understood that Mohanlal, Allu Arjun, Yash and more have received invitations as well.

Apart from that, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Vicky kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushman Khurrana, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and several others are also set to be present for the historic ceremony,

