Pawan Kalyan & Rana Daggubati’s next with Saagar Chandra: Makers launch the film will a formal pooja; See PICS

Yesterday, it was announced that Rana Daggubati will be playing a key role in Pawan Kalyan’s next film with director Saagar K Chandra. Produced by Sithara Entertainments, wide speculation is that the film will be the official Telugu remake of Mollywood film Ayyappanum Koshiyim. It is expected that Rana will reprise the role of Prithviraj, while Pawan Kalyan will play Biju Menon’s role. Now, the makers have shared photos of the formal pooja ceremony as the film is officially launched today.

The film will have music by S Thaman. This new film’s announcement was made on Pawan Kalyan’s birthday with a top-notch video, where Pawan Kalyan’s silhouette graphic was seen in the avatar of a cop. Tentatively titled Production Number 12, the makers are yet to announce the rest of the cast and crew. In the photos released by the makers, one can see that the Power Star is holding the clapboard as the other cast and crew members watch him.

When the makers announced Rana Daggubati will be starring in the film yesterday, they shared a video with an intense BGM. Sharing it, the Baahubali star wrote, “Another Journey begins!! What joy this is, been able work with so many stars across industries!! And now joining the coolest back home Our very own Power @PawanKalyan !! Can’t wait thank you @SitharaEnts!!” Ayyappanum Koshiyum, directed by Sachi, was a huge success. The film was about two egoistical men played by Prithviraj and Biju Menon.

