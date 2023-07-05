Pawan Kalyan REACTS amid divorce rumors with third wife Anna Lezhneva, issues a statement

The rumors of Pawan Kalyan’s separation from his third wife, Anna Lezhneva, have been going around for the past few days. Now a statement put out through the actor's political party seems to indicate that everything is fine between the couple.



The statement was put out through the official Twitter handle of Pawan Kalyan’s party, Jana Sena. The tweet, when loosely translated, reads, "Pawan Kalyan and his wife Ana Konidela performed puja after completing his first stage of his political rally Varahi Yatra. They participated in the puja that was held at their residence in Hyderabad. In the next few days, the second phase of Varahi Yatra will begin and Pawan Kalyan will reach Mangalagiri to participate in the meetings."

