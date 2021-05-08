Pawan Kalyan recovers from COVID 19; Thanks everyone for their prayers and urges people to stay safe

Pawan Kalyan tested positive for COVID 19 in April after several of his staffers contracted the virus.

Power Star Pawan Kalyan who is basking in the success of his recent flick 'Vakeel Saab' has shared a press release, where he revealed that he has recovered from COVID 19. Announcing the news, Pawan Kalyan thanked his fans and followers for their prayers for his speedy recovery. He also urged everyone to be safe and stay at home during this tough time. Last month, Pawan Kalyan announced that he contracted the virus after a few of his staff members had tested positive.

Photos surfaced online where he was seen receiving treatment for the ailment. It is reported that he will resume shoot of the Telugu remake of Malayalam hit film Ayyapanum Koshiyum soon after the isolation period is over. The remake is produced by Naga Vamsi under the Sitara Entertainments banner. The film shoot is expected to be wrapped by July 2021. The film also stars Rana Daggubati in a key role. It is expected that more updates about the film will be made in the upcoming days.

Meanwhile, he also has Krish’s period drama, Hari Hara Veera Mallu in his kitty. Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab, which is the Tollywood remake of Hindi film Pink. The film was lauded by fans and critics alike. Several celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu among others lauded Pawan Kalyan and the rest of the cast and crew for their tremendous acting in the film. It is expected that more details about his next upcoming films will be officially announced by the makers soon.

Credits :Twitter

