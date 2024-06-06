Pawan Kalyan returns from Delhi with his son Akira Nandan after meeting with PM Modi: WATCH

A video has been shared online in which actor-politician Pawan Kalyan has returned from Delhi with his son Akira Nandan.

By Ayush Srivastava
Published on Jun 06, 2024  |  03:32 PM IST |  410
Watch: Pawan Kalyan returns from Delhi with his son Akira Nandan after meeting PM Modi
Watch: Pawan Kalyan returns from Delhi with his son Akira Nandan after meeting PM Modi (PC: Pawan Kalyan X)

A video has surfaced online in which Power Star Pawan Kalyan was seen leaving Hyderabad airport with his son Akira Nandan. The actor was seen in a black car coming outside from the runway gate.

Pawan Kalyan went to Delhi for a special meeting ceremony with all the party members of the NDA alliance including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar, and Nara Chandrababu Naidu.


Credits: Kamlesh Nand Instagram
