Pawan Kalyan returns from Delhi with his son Akira Nandan after meeting with PM Modi: WATCH
A video has been shared online in which actor-politician Pawan Kalyan has returned from Delhi with his son Akira Nandan.
A video has surfaced online in which Power Star Pawan Kalyan was seen leaving Hyderabad airport with his son Akira Nandan. The actor was seen in a black car coming outside from the runway gate.
Pawan Kalyan went to Delhi for a special meeting ceremony with all the party members of the NDA alliance including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar, and Nara Chandrababu Naidu.