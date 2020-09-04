  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Pawan Kalyan REVEALS he loves Sivakarthikeyan’s Oodha Colour Ribbon song; Says he has seen it countless times

Pawan Kalyan revealed it while replying to Sivakarthikeyan's birthday wish. Sivakarthikeyan, who was overwhelmed by the response, thanked the powerstar.
21173 reads Mumbai
Pawan Kalyan REVEALS he loves Sivakarthikeyan’s Oodha Colour Ribbon song; Says he has seen it countless timesPawan Kalyan REVEALS he loves Sivakarthikeyan’s Oodha Colour Ribbon song; Says he has seen it countless times
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kollywood actor Sivakarthikeyan’s one of the most popular songs is Oodha Colour Ribbon, and it was a huge hit. Well, it looks like the song has power star Pawan Kalyan himself as a fan. Pawan Kalyan celebrated his birthday on September 2 and actor Sivakarthikeyan wished him on Twitter. He wrote, “Wish you a very happy birthday @PawanKalyan, sir”. Thanking his wish, Pawan Kalyan wrote on Twitter that he is a fan of Sivakarthikeyan’s Oodha Colour Ribbon song from the film Varutha Padaadha Vaalibar Sangam.

Revealing it, the power star also stated that he has seen the song countless times. He wrote, "Dear Thiru Shiva Karthikeyan, Thank you for your warm wishes. Wishing you very best for your success. And I love your song ‘Oodha colour ribbon.’ I have seen it countless times," Well, it goes without saying that the reply would have come as sweet news to actor Sivakarthikeyan. His fans are equally happy to know that the song has the power star himself as a fan.

See the Tweet here:

Also Read: Sundar C’s Aranmanai 3: Arya to play the ghost in the horror flick

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sivakarthikeyan has two films in his kitty, Doctor and Ayalaan. Bankrolled by Sivakarthikeyan himself, the makers of Doctor have released two single tracks so far, and both the songs turned out to be huge hits. The film’s music tracks are composed by sensational music director Anirudh Ravichanger. On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan will be next seen in the Tollywood remake of National Award-winning Hindi film Pink. Titled Vakeel Saab, the makers released the film’s motion poster on the power star’s birthday.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput's Bangkok trip with Sara Ali Khan and friends
Mohit Sehgal on Naagin 5, shows not working, low phase in career, favouritism
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family chats to Samuel Miranda’s disclosure
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s ongoing CBI probe to Taapsee’s criticism
What I do in a day with Mouni Roy
Sharad Malhotra on his low phase, Naagin 5, wife’s reaction to his chemistry with Surbhi Chandna
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea’s third CBI interrogation to Kangana opening about Bollywood drug nexus
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement