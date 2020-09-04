Pawan Kalyan REVEALS he loves Sivakarthikeyan’s Oodha Colour Ribbon song; Says he has seen it countless times

Pawan Kalyan revealed it while replying to Sivakarthikeyan's birthday wish. Sivakarthikeyan, who was overwhelmed by the response, thanked the powerstar.

Kollywood actor Sivakarthikeyan’s one of the most popular songs is Oodha Colour Ribbon, and it was a huge hit. Well, it looks like the song has power star Pawan Kalyan himself as a fan. Pawan Kalyan celebrated his birthday on September 2 and actor Sivakarthikeyan wished him on Twitter. He wrote, “Wish you a very happy birthday @PawanKalyan, sir”. Thanking his wish, Pawan Kalyan wrote on Twitter that he is a fan of Sivakarthikeyan’s Oodha Colour Ribbon song from the film Varutha Padaadha Vaalibar Sangam.

Revealing it, the power star also stated that he has seen the song countless times. He wrote, "Dear Thiru Shiva Karthikeyan, Thank you for your warm wishes. Wishing you very best for your success. And I love your song ‘Oodha colour ribbon.’ I have seen it countless times," Well, it goes without saying that the reply would have come as sweet news to actor Sivakarthikeyan. His fans are equally happy to know that the song has the power star himself as a fan.

Dear Thiru Shiva Karthikeyan, Thank you for your warm wishes. Wishing you very best for your success . And I love your song

‘ Oodha colour ribbon.’

I have seen it countless times. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) September 3, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sivakarthikeyan has two films in his kitty, Doctor and Ayalaan. Bankrolled by Sivakarthikeyan himself, the makers of Doctor have released two single tracks so far, and both the songs turned out to be huge hits. The film’s music tracks are composed by sensational music director Anirudh Ravichanger. On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan will be next seen in the Tollywood remake of National Award-winning Hindi film Pink. Titled Vakeel Saab, the makers released the film’s motion poster on the power star’s birthday.

