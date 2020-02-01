Pawan Kalyan Roped in to play lead in Mythri Movie Makers' next project

Mythri Movie makers took to their Twitter space and announced that actor Pawan Kalyan has been roped in to play lead role in their next venture.

While we are waiting to see Pawan Kalyan’s first look from his next movie, which is a Telugu remake of Hindi film Pink, it has now been revealed that the actor has been roped in to play the lead role for a movie produced under Mythri Movie. Announcing the news on social media and leaving fans drooling over the combo, Mythri Movie Makers put out a Tweet that reads, "Extremely Delighted to collaborate with Power Star @PawanKalyan garu and Powerful Director @harish2you garu after Gabbar Singh. More Details Soon! #PSPK28." (sic)

Previously they have worked together in 2012 and the movie turned out to be a massive hit that had surpassed records. Further details about the cast and crew are awaited. When Pawan Kalyan announced his retirement after Trivikram's Agnyaathavaasi, it left his fans devastated. Though he stayed out of limelight for almost a year, he will be seen in the Telugu remake of Pink and reports suggest that he will be joining hands with director Krish.

Pictures and videos of Pawan from the sets of Pink were leaked online and they went viral instantly. Though his collaboration with Krish has not been officially announced yet, the news brought tremendous joy to his fans. It is to be noted that Harish Shankar’s last film Gaddalakonda Ganesh received good response.

