Pawan Kalyan’s character in Vakeel Saab to have some major changes? Find out

Pawan Kalyan's character as a lawyer in his next film, Vakeel Saab, will have some major character changes, and it will not be the same as the original film, Pink.

Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan will be seen next in the Telugu remake of Hindi movie Pink, which has been titled Vakeel Saab. Now, the latest report is that the actor’s character in the film will not be the same as Amitabh Bachchan’s character in the original film, Pink. Pawan Kalyan’s character will have some major changes in Vakeel Saab, according to a report in 123Telugu. Meanwhile, the makers are expected to release the film’s first single track soon. Reports also suggest that Thaman has already met the lead actor Pawan Kalyan and the actor has also heard his compositions.

Recently, the makers of Vakeel Saab revealed the cast list for female leads in the movie. Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla will be seen as the leading female cast of the film, while Pawan Kalyan will be seen playing the lawyer, who advocates for the victims. Sriram Venu will be directing the movie and it is jointly bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. Filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, who has delivered megahit movies with Pawan Kalyan, has reportedly been roped in to write dialogues for this film too.

While the original version had Amitabh Bachchan, , Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang as the leads, the film’s Tamil version, Nerkonda Paarvai had Kollywood megastar Ajith Kumar in the lead role. Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang played the female leads in the Tamil version. The original version of the film in Hindi was directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury.

Credits :123Telugu

